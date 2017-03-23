Ways To Style Your Website

More people than ever are interested in making websites, but few of these people are entirely sure how to proceed. As in most areas in life, proper education is key to creating a good site. In this article, we will share some top tips for web design.

HTML5 video is set to become the next standard for displaying videos on the web and naturally, you should offer both a way in which users can stream your content through an HTML5 format as well as another format such as flash for those who have an older browser version.

Give your visitors the ability to search your site so that they can more easily find what they are looking for. If someone cannot find what they are looking for right away, their next thought will be to look for a search field. Put this somewhere obvious and include a search button.

Use the proper graphic tools for web design. Keep in mind that bitmap files are quite large and typically do not work well, but PNGs work okay. For images that are not photographs, use PNG format for over 256 colors. If under 256 colors, use GIF format. For photographs, opt for JPEGs.

Avoid using frames. Most sites have abandoned frames on their own as better alternatives have become available, but there are still sites out there that are trapped in 1996. Alternatives to navigational frames include fixed-position navigation panels, having navigation in multiple areas (e.g. left and bottom) or simplifying page structure so that navigational links are never far away.

When designing your site, try to come up with three or four keywords that you expect users to input into search engines as they try to find your page. These keywords should then be repeated frequently throughout the title, page body and description meta tag. This will make it easier for users to locate your site on the web.

Check links carefully before you include them on your site. Make sure the links all lead to valid web addresses. Do this often, and especially before uploading any of it to the server. Checking links is important since visitors who click the link will become frustrated if they find unavailable content on a frequent basis. To prevent this from happening, do a quick check to ensure everything is working properly.

Do not place adds that pop up on your site. Certainly it is important to include PPC ads on your site to earn some money, but pop-up ads that get in the way of what your visitors want to see is counterproductive. It will cause people not to want to come back. Ads should be kept simple, without the need for crazy pop-ups.

Make sure your website uses a consistent font throughout. Some websites change fonts willy-nilly without any design reason to do so. This makes the content difficult to process for visitors. Most websites, especially business websites, will do just fine sticking to basic fonts like Arial, Veranda, or even Times New Roman.

File types can affect the time it take for a website to load. Choose GIFs and JPEGs; instead of other types of graphic files. Though better for the actual creation of web graphics, PNG and CMP files use up a lot of disk space. Keep your graphics at a reasonable size to save space.

When you learn a new site design tactic, you should double-check how accurate it is before you implement it on your site. A faulty tactic may mess up your code and your entire site, so it's important that you ensure it's a working tactic before you apply it to your website.

Selecting a good domain name is a very important aspect of website design. When you type an address in the web browser, do you use the famous www sub domain? Most people like to just type the address without using this, meaning you must design your site to be able to accept both.

Don't force visitors to do things. You don't want to suddently have a survey appear before them or promotions that they have to click on in order to go further. If you utilize these techniques, your readership will decline.

If you're going to choose a software program to aid in the design of your website, you can save some serious cash by choosing a free, open source program. Open source programs are great not only because they're free for public use, but also because they're constantly updated and improved by users with a lot of web know-how.

Make the web page sizes the smallest they can be. This will help your site load much faster overall. The faster your pages load, the more likely your visitors will stick around to view more of your site. If your site is too bulky in terms of page size, you may be in danger of having your visitor bounce to another website out of frustration.

Ask for feedback from others on web designs you create. Just because you think your site is great doesn't mean everyone will. Get more than one opinion. Get people to test it and provide feedback to be most effective.

Now that I've been designing websites for over a decade, I feel that I can give some advice back. Use the tips in this article, continue learning as much as you can, and stay on top of trends to ensure your websites stand out in the crowd. If I can do it, anyone can!